12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock increased by 23.9% to $0.35 during Thursday's after-market session. Electric Last Mile Solns's trading volume hit 10.1 million shares by close, accounting for 893.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ stock moved upwards by 9.94% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million.
- Beachbody Co BODY stock increased by 9.44% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $431.9 million.
- Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock increased by 7.14% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares increased by 5.5% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.
- Vacasa VCSA stock moved upwards by 5.34% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $593.0 million.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock fell 19.0% to $2.47 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 114.5K, accounting for 1.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Esports Entertainment GMBL shares fell 6.65% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- XpresSpa Group XSPA shares fell 5.0% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.
- Gogoro GGR shares declined by 4.84% to $5.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock decreased by 4.8% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
- China Liberal Education CLEU shares decreased by 4.43% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
