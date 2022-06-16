ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 5:43 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock increased by 23.9% to $0.35 during Thursday's after-market session. Electric Last Mile Solns's trading volume hit 10.1 million shares by close, accounting for 893.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.
  • Boqii Holding BQ stock moved upwards by 9.94% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million.
  • Beachbody Co BODY stock increased by 9.44% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $431.9 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock increased by 7.14% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares increased by 5.5% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $35.1 million.
  • Vacasa VCSA stock moved upwards by 5.34% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $593.0 million.

Losers

  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock fell 19.0% to $2.47 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 114.5K, accounting for 1.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL shares fell 6.65% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
  • XpresSpa Group XSPA shares fell 5.0% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.
  • Gogoro GGR shares declined by 4.84% to $5.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock decreased by 4.8% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
  • China Liberal Education CLEU shares decreased by 4.43% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers