12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

HyreCar HYRE stock increased by 12.7% to $0.7 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.

Helbiz HLBZ stock increased by 8.55% to $0.76. At the close, Helbiz's trading volume reached 101.7K shares. This is 7.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.

Sentage Holdings SNTG stock moved upwards by 6.36% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

Heliogen HLGN stock increased by 5.58% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $678.9 million.

Applied UV AUVI stock increased by 5.53% to $3.05. This security traded at a volume of 636.2K shares come close, making up 12.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million.

TPI Composites TPIC shares increased by 5.06% to $13.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $502.6 million.

Losers

Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares declined by 8.0% to $3.67 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 20.4 million shares, which is 510.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $189.4 million.

Sidus Space SIDU stock fell 7.74% to $7.04. This security traded at a volume of 17.1 million shares come close, making up 510.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.7 million.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares declined by 4.81% to $0.48. This security traded at a volume of 67.7K shares come close, making up 0.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.

SG Blocks SGBX stock declined by 3.96% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

AeroClean Technologies AERC shares decreased by 3.84% to $17.04. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 15.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.4 million.

Astrotech ASTC shares declined by 3.47% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.