12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock rose 32.1% to $1.4 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.0 million shares, making up 723.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.

Carvana CVNA shares rose 16.1% to $24.29. As of 13:30 EST, Carvana's stock is trading at a volume of 8.3 million, which is 84.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

Tupperware Brands TUP shares increased by 15.49% to $6.71. Tupperware Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 147.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.6 million.

Gogoro GGR stock increased by 11.76% to $5.13. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 226.7K, which is 34.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Qurate Retail QRTEB stock moved upwards by 11.08% to $4.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Amesite AMST stock moved upwards by 10.37% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

Losers

Naas Technology NAAS shares declined by 18.4% to $6.95 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Naas Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 211.9K, which is 42.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares decreased by 18.02% to $4.14. Cooper-Standard Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 247.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.6 million.

Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock decreased by 15.45% to $0.14. As of 13:30 EST, Electric Last Mile Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million, which is 454.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

BT Brands BTBD stock fell 9.65% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.

Super Group (SGHC) SGHC stock decreased by 7.4% to $4.38. Trading volume for Super Group (SGHC)'s stock is 175.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 42.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Cricut CRCT shares decreased by 6.87% to $6.24. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 132.6K shares, making up 40.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.