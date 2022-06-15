ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 2:58 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock rose 32.1% to $1.4 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.0 million shares, making up 723.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
  • Carvana CVNA shares rose 16.1% to $24.29. As of 13:30 EST, Carvana's stock is trading at a volume of 8.3 million, which is 84.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Tupperware Brands TUP shares increased by 15.49% to $6.71. Tupperware Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 147.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.6 million.
  • Gogoro GGR stock increased by 11.76% to $5.13. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 226.7K, which is 34.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEB stock moved upwards by 11.08% to $4.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Amesite AMST stock moved upwards by 10.37% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

Losers

  • Naas Technology NAAS shares declined by 18.4% to $6.95 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Naas Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 211.9K, which is 42.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS shares decreased by 18.02% to $4.14. Cooper-Standard Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 247.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.6 million.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock decreased by 15.45% to $0.14. As of 13:30 EST, Electric Last Mile Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million, which is 454.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
  • BT Brands BTBD stock fell 9.65% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
  • Super Group (SGHC) SGHC stock decreased by 7.4% to $4.38. Trading volume for Super Group (SGHC)'s stock is 175.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 42.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Cricut CRCT shares decreased by 6.87% to $6.24. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 132.6K shares, making up 40.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers