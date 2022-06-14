12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares increased by 7.7% to $2.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $937.7 million.

Microvast Holdings MVST stock increased by 6.85% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $801.7 million.

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares moved upwards by 6.84% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.

ReneSola SOL stock moved upwards by 5.64% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $314.1 million.

HyreCar HYRE stock rose 5.53% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

Sentage Holdings SNTG shares moved upwards by 5.29% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

Losers

Planet Labs PL shares declined by 10.7% to $4.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 269.1K shares, which is 11.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Fast Radius FSRD shares decreased by 9.06% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS stock declined by 8.8% to $0.14. This security traded at a volume of 505.3K shares come close, making up 54.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

Applied UV AUVI stock declined by 4.36% to $3.51. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2 million shares, which is 28.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.

Hudson Technologies HDSN stock fell 3.81% to $9.35. The company's market cap stands at $419.9 million.

AeroClean Technologies AERC stock declined by 3.8% to $13.18. At the close, AeroClean Technologies's trading volume reached 1.2 million shares. This is 19.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $182.9 million.

