12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Color Star Technology CSCW shares increased by 11.3% to $0.12 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 472.0K shares, which is 4.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.

Losers

SeaChange International SEAC stock fell 10.2% to $0.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, SeaChange International's trading volume reached 3.1 million shares. This is 120.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

stock declined by 4.9% to $6.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. AvidXchange Holdings AVDX shares fell 4.87% to $6.46. At the close, AvidXchange Holdings's trading volume reached 2.4 million shares. This is 161.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.