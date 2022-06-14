Why Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Shares Are Falling Today

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH shares are trading lower by 3.64% to $11.13. Shares of travel and resort companies at large are trading lower during Tuesday's trading session amid economic concerns. An economic slowdown could lead to decreased consumer spending on travel.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings shares were also trading lower last week amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected May CPI data. Rising inflation and an increase in U.S. Treasury yields have also weighed on the market.

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a 52-week high of $32.28 and a 52-week low of $10.96.