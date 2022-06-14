ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Oracle Stock Is Rising

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 14, 2022 9:44 AM | 1 min read

Oracle Corp ORCL shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected financial results.

Oracle said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $11.8 billion, which beat the estimate of $11.67 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.37 per share.

Oracle said its revenue growth is typically driven by its Fusion and NetSuite cloud applications, but in the fourth quarter, the company received a "major increase" in demand for its infrastructure cloud business. 

"We believe that this revenue growth spike indicates that our infrastructure business has now entered a hyper-growth phase," said Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle.

Analyst Assessment: 

  • Stifel analyst Brad Reback maintained Oracle with a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $83 to $72.
  • BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained Oracle with a Market Perform rating and lowered the price target from $92 to $86.
  • JP Morgan analyst Mark Murphy maintained Oracle with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $100 to $82.

See Also: Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Tuesday, June 14

ORCL Price Action: Oracle has traded between $106.34 and $63.76 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 9.94% at $70.43 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Oracle.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas