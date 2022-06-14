Why Oracle Stock Is Rising

Oracle Corp ORCL shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected financial results.

Oracle said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $11.8 billion, which beat the estimate of $11.67 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.37 per share.

Oracle said its revenue growth is typically driven by its Fusion and NetSuite cloud applications, but in the fourth quarter, the company received a "major increase" in demand for its infrastructure cloud business.

"We believe that this revenue growth spike indicates that our infrastructure business has now entered a hyper-growth phase," said Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle.

Analyst Assessment:

Stifel analyst Brad Reback maintained Oracle with a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $83 to $72.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained Oracle with a Market Perform rating and lowered the price target from $92 to $86.

JP Morgan analyst Mark Murphy maintained Oracle with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $100 to $82.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle has traded between $106.34 and $63.76 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 9.94% at $70.43 at time of publication.

