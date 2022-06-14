12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 43.5% to $0.33 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 31.4 million shares is 563.5% of ShiftPixy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

Losers

AeroClean Technologies AERC stock declined by 15.9% to $14.51 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 14.2 million, which is 225.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $201.4 million.

stock declined by 11.51% to $4.46. FTC Solar's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 75.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $445.1 million. Euro Tech Hldgs CLWT shares fell 9.73% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.