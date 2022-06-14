ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 14, 2022 2:27 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 43.5% to $0.33 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 31.4 million shares is 563.5% of ShiftPixy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Fast Radius FSRD shares increased by 32.31% to $0.48. Trading volume for Fast Radius's stock is 5.3 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 923.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG shares rose 27.05% to $0.85. Performance Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 815.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • FedEx FDX shares increased by 14.66% to $230.45. FedEx's stock is trading at a volume of 9.0 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 376.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.7 billion.
  • BEST BEST stock increased by 13.34% to $1.13. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 345.8K, which is 20.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP shares moved upwards by 12.97% to $4.43. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 218.9K, which is 20.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $608.0 million.

Losers

  • AeroClean Technologies AERC stock declined by 15.9% to $14.51 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 14.2 million, which is 225.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $201.4 million.
  • American Superconductor AMSC stock fell 14.67% to $5.18. The current volume of 239.4K shares is 82.9% of American Superconductor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $147.7 million.
  • Satellogic SATL stock fell 14.6% to $3.57. As of 13:31 EST, Satellogic's stock is trading at a volume of 130.6K, which is 56.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.9 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI shares fell 14.29% to $2.1. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.4 million, which is 41.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI stock declined by 11.51% to $4.46. FTC Solar's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 75.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $445.1 million.
  • Euro Tech Hldgs CLWT shares fell 9.73% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

