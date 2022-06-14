ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 14, 2022 2:27 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Cepton CPTN stock rose 35.2% to $1.42 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Cepton's stock is trading at a volume of 14.0 million, which is 4227.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $218.7 million.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS stock moved upwards by 15.71% to $1.62. Actelis Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 226.6K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 51.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.
  • Agora API shares rose 13.35% to $6.67. Agora's stock is trading at a volume of 433.6K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 41.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $772.2 million.
  • Braze BRZE shares increased by 12.55% to $33.09. The current volume of 579.4K shares is 72.3% of Braze's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Evolv Technologies EVLV shares increased by 11.91% to $3.1. The current volume of 302.6K shares is 27.7% of Evolv Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $444.4 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock moved upwards by 11.62% to $0.58. As of 13:31 EST, Sonim Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 24.5 million, which is 697.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

Losers

  • SeaChange International SEAC shares decreased by 31.7% to $0.47 during Tuesday's regular session. SeaChange International's stock is trading at a volume of 11.4 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 432.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Applied Blockchain APLD shares decreased by 21.54% to $1.02. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.8 million, which is 596.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.1 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares decreased by 19.47% to $1.12. As of 13:31 EST, Powerbridge Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million, which is 75.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.3 million.
  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock declined by 17.52% to $1.79. Trading volume for HeartCore Enterprises's stock is 656.8K as of 13:31 EST. This is 28.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.
  • GreenBox POS GBOX stock fell 16.16% to $1.64. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 338.8K, which is 86.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock fell 14.29% to $1.8. Mawson Infra Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 92.2K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 60.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

