11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 13, 2022 1:37 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO shares rose 34.9% to $6.13 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares, making up 614.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $764.4 million.
  • Electro-Sensors ELSE shares increased by 17.83% to $5.71. Trading volume for Electro-Sensors's stock is 246.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 3766.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
  • Steel Connect STCN shares rose 10.74% to $1.34. Steel Connect's stock is trading at a volume of 355.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 460.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.0 million.
  • Sono-Tek SOTK shares increased by 7.2% to $7.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.4 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares rose 6.92% to $1.39. Trading volume for Powerbridge Technologies's stock is 19.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 250.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.7 million.

Losers

  • Applied Blockchain APLD stock decreased by 50.2% to $1.36 during Monday's regular session. Applied Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 833.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.4 million.
  • BIT Mining BTCM stock fell 36.35% to $1.24. As of 13:30 EST, BIT Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 249.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.7 million.
  • MicroStrategy MSTR shares decreased by 22.25% to $158.12. MicroStrategy's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 314.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Cepton CPTN stock fell 21.92% to $1.14. Cepton's stock is trading at a volume of 351.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 107.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.6 million.
  • Airgain AIRG stock fell 17.94% to $7.84. Trading volume for Airgain's stock is 109.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 143.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares decreased by 15.95% to $3.11. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 498.6K shares, making up 66.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

