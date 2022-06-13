11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO shares rose 34.9% to $6.13 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares, making up 614.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $764.4 million.

Losers

Applied Blockchain APLD stock decreased by 50.2% to $1.36 during Monday's regular session. Applied Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 833.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.