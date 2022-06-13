ñol

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 13, 2022 8:08 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Steel Connect STCN shares increased by 12.4% to $1.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.
  • Cemtrex CETX stock rose 9.54% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY stock moved upwards by 5.55% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.
  • A10 Networks ATEN shares moved upwards by 4.33% to $15.16. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • MicroStrategy MSTR stock declined by 23.9% to $154.8 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares declined by 17.25% to $6.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $663.3 million.
  • Riot Blockchain RIOT stock decreased by 16.64% to $4.31. The company's market cap stands at $547.5 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock decreased by 16.06% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.9 million.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN shares declined by 14.11% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
  • BTCS BTCS stock fell 13.8% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

