10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Steel Connect STCN shares increased by 12.4% to $1.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million.

shares increased by 12.4% to $1.36 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.2 million. Cemtrex CETX stock rose 9.54% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

stock rose 9.54% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million. Quanergy Systems QNGY stock moved upwards by 5.55% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.55% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million. A10 Networks ATEN shares moved upwards by 4.33% to $15.16. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

MicroStrategy MSTR stock declined by 23.9% to $154.8 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

stock declined by 23.9% to $154.8 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares declined by 17.25% to $6.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $663.3 million.

shares declined by 17.25% to $6.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $663.3 million. Riot Blockchain RIOT stock decreased by 16.64% to $4.31. The company's market cap stands at $547.5 million.

stock decreased by 16.64% to $4.31. The company's market cap stands at $547.5 million. Argo Blockchain ARBK stock decreased by 16.06% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.9 million.

stock decreased by 16.06% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.9 million. NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN shares declined by 14.11% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

shares declined by 14.11% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million. BTCS BTCS stock fell 13.8% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.