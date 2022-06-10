ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 10, 2022 3:05 PM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Renovare Environmental RENO stock increased by 30.9% to $0.31 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 394.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC stock rose 21.64% to $10.96. Trading volume for AeroClean Technologies's stock is 18.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 382.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.1 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG shares increased by 13.23% to $0.77. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.0 million, which is 748.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
  • Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock increased by 10.3% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $263.7 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.8. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 66.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million.
  • Smart Powerr CREG stock increased by 6.72% to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.

Losers

  • Beam Glb BEEM shares declined by 14.9% to $16.39 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 164.7K shares, making up 59.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.1 million.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock declined by 14.67% to $1.77. Eos Energy Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 37.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.8 million.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock decreased by 14.53% to $2.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 103.7K, which is 94.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers