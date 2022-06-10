9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Renovare Environmental RENO stock increased by 30.9% to $0.31 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 394.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

AeroClean Technologies AERC stock rose 21.64% to $10.96. Trading volume for AeroClean Technologies's stock is 18.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 382.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.1 million.

Performance Shipping PSHG shares increased by 13.23% to $0.77. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.0 million, which is 748.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock increased by 10.3% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $263.7 million.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.8. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 66.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.3 million.

Smart Powerr CREG stock increased by 6.72% to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.

Losers

Beam Glb BEEM shares declined by 14.9% to $16.39 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 164.7K shares, making up 59.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.1 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock declined by 14.67% to $1.77. Eos Energy Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 37.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.8 million.

Pineapple Energy PEGY stock decreased by 14.53% to $2.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 103.7K, which is 94.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.

