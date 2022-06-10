12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Paltalk PALT stock moved upwards by 30.6% to $2.54 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 30.6% to $2.54 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million. AutoWeb AUTO shares rose 9.58% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

shares rose 9.58% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million. Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares increased by 7.59% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.

shares increased by 7.59% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million. Bilibili BILI stock rose 7.22% to $27.15. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock rose 7.22% to $27.15. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares moved upwards by 5.43% to $6.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.43% to $6.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.1 million. DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU stock rose 5.41% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $425.0 million.

Losers

FingerMotion FNGR shares fell 7.0% to $1.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million.

shares fell 7.0% to $1.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million. Troika Media Group TRKA shares decreased by 5.96% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.5 million.

shares decreased by 5.96% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.5 million. Wejo Gr WEJO stock declined by 5.13% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.1 million.

stock declined by 5.13% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.1 million. Netflix NFLX shares decreased by 4.8% to $183.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.5 billion.

shares decreased by 4.8% to $183.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.5 billion. Qutoutiao QTT stock decreased by 4.71% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million.

stock decreased by 4.71% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million. Roblox RBLX stock declined by 4.4% to $29.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.