12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Borqs Technologies BRQS shares rose 29.4% to $0.22 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million.

NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN shares rose 25.88% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.

My Size MYSZ shares moved upwards by 18.08% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO shares moved upwards by 8.15% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $710.8 million.

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock rose 6.0% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC stock rose 5.36% to $5.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

DocuSign DOCU stock declined by 24.6% to $65.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

MMTEC MTC shares declined by 17.28% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

Comtech Telecom CMTL shares declined by 14.37% to $10.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Bonso Electronics Intl BNSO shares decreased by 11.51% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock fell 7.15% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.1 million.

Corsair Gaming CRSR stock declined by 6.05% to $15.02. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

