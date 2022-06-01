12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Chewy CHWY stock moved upwards by 21.4% to $28.52 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.1 million shares, which is 102.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares moved upwards by 7.74% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $616.2 million.

PVH PVH stock moved upwards by 5.47% to $75.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 97.3K shares, which is 5.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock moved upwards by 5.14% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.6 million.

EBET EBET shares rose 4.9% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.

shares rose 4.9% to $2.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million. CarLotz LOTZ stock increased by 4.4% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $61.6 million.

Losers

Mullen Automotive MULN stock fell 10.6% to $1.27 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 29.1 million shares come close, making up 20.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $422.2 million.

Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares declined by 8.24% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.

a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock decreased by 8.02% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $448.5 million.

Koss KOSS stock fell 6.12% to $6.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million.

Muscle Maker GRIL shares fell 5.67% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

Zovio ZVO shares decreased by 5.01% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.

