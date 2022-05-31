ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 2:25 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • JanOne JAN stock increased by 67.2% to $3.75 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, JanOne's stock is trading at a volume of 30.1 million, which is 59039.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
  • BlackSky Technology BKSY stock increased by 27.86% to $3.35. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 36.7 million, which is 778.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.9 million.
  • Highway Holdings HIHO shares increased by 17.5% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY shares increased by 15.62% to $2.77. Trading volume for Pineapple Energy's stock is 77.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 272.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock rose 15.51% to $0.77. As of 13:30 EST, Performance Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 9.7 million, which is 3993.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
  • View VIEW stock moved upwards by 13.79% to $1.32. View's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 52.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $286.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares declined by 22.3% to $11.65 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 76.5K, which is 12.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.9 million.
  • RCM Technologies RCMT shares fell 10.09% to $21.3. RCM Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 163.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 84.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.8 million.
  • Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX shares fell 9.35% to $3.59. Trading volume for Odyssey Marine Explr's stock is 60.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 181.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.0 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares fell 9.18% to $0.99. The current volume of 135.7K shares is 195.4% of Gaucho Group Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • Planet Labs PL stock fell 8.31% to $5.96. Planet Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 85.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Cadre Hldgs CDRE stock declined by 8.22% to $25.02. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 52.7K shares, making up 72.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $870.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers