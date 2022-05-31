12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

JanOne JAN stock increased by 67.2% to $3.75 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, JanOne's stock is trading at a volume of 30.1 million, which is 59039.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

stock increased by 67.2% to $3.75 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, JanOne's stock is trading at a volume of 30.1 million, which is 59039.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million. BlackSky Technology BKSY stock increased by 27.86% to $3.35. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 36.7 million, which is 778.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.9 million.

stock increased by 27.86% to $3.35. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 36.7 million, which is 778.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.9 million. Highway Holdings HIHO shares increased by 17.5% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

shares increased by 17.5% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million. Pineapple Energy PEGY shares increased by 15.62% to $2.77. Trading volume for Pineapple Energy's stock is 77.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 272.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.

shares increased by 15.62% to $2.77. Trading volume for Pineapple Energy's stock is 77.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 272.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million. Performance Shipping PSHG stock rose 15.51% to $0.77. As of 13:30 EST, Performance Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 9.7 million, which is 3993.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.

stock rose 15.51% to $0.77. As of 13:30 EST, Performance Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 9.7 million, which is 3993.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million. View VIEW stock moved upwards by 13.79% to $1.32. View's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 52.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $286.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares declined by 22.3% to $11.65 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 76.5K, which is 12.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.9 million.

shares declined by 22.3% to $11.65 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 76.5K, which is 12.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.9 million. RCM Technologies RCMT shares fell 10.09% to $21.3. RCM Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 163.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 84.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.8 million.

shares fell 10.09% to $21.3. RCM Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 163.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 84.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.8 million. Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX shares fell 9.35% to $3.59. Trading volume for Odyssey Marine Explr's stock is 60.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 181.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.0 million.

shares fell 9.35% to $3.59. Trading volume for Odyssey Marine Explr's stock is 60.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 181.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.0 million. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares fell 9.18% to $0.99. The current volume of 135.7K shares is 195.4% of Gaucho Group Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.

shares fell 9.18% to $0.99. The current volume of 135.7K shares is 195.4% of Gaucho Group Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million. Planet Labs PL stock fell 8.31% to $5.96. Planet Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 85.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

stock fell 8.31% to $5.96. Planet Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 85.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. Cadre Hldgs CDRE stock declined by 8.22% to $25.02. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 52.7K shares, making up 72.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $870.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.