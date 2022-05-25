12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares rose 16.5% to $0.74 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 344.0K, accounting for 28.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

Losers

Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares declined by 13.1% to $0.08 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 39.3 million shares, which is 1133.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

