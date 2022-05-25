12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

StoneMor STON shares rose 50.7% to $3.42 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 6.7 million shares is 4961.4% of StoneMor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.2 million.

Caleres CAL stock rose 26.68% to $26.52. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.3 million, which is 331.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

GameStop GME stock increased by 25.56% to $111.94. GameStop's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 109.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion.

Singing Machine Co MICS shares moved upwards by 19.63% to $3.29. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.8 million, which is 428.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

Groupon GRPN stock moved upwards by 17.93% to $13.48. The current volume of 838.4K shares is 77.3% of Groupon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $403.8 million.

Muscle Maker GRIL shares moved upwards by 17.1% to $0.39. As of 13:30 EST, Muscle Maker's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 281.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

Losers

China Liberal Education CLEU stock declined by 48.0% to $1.3 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 16.7 million, which is 1899.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.

Super Group (SGHC) SGHC stock decreased by 21.19% to $6.4. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 421.0% of Super Group (SGHC)'s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

2U TWOU stock fell 17.32% to $8.77. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 136.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $675.5 million.

Kidpik PIK shares decreased by 12.46% to $2.03. Trading volume for Kidpik's stock is 162.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 2.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.

Elite Education Group Intl EEIQ stock fell 10.21% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.

MOGU MOGU stock fell 8.26% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.

