Why Tesla Shares Are Diving Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 1:48 PM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.74% at $629.44. Shares of several companies in the broader automotive space are trading lower amid a continued selloff in stocks.

Tesla shares are also trading lower by 15.46% over the trailing five sessions. CEO Elon Musk is also under fire following a Business Insider report outlining a sexual misconduct claim against Musk in 2018. SpaceX reportedly paid the victim $250,000. 

The stock also continues to trade lower amid overall market weakness along with uncertainty surrounding Elon Musk's Twitter deal. Some investors have shown concern for how much time Musk spends on the Twitter deal, possibly distracting him from his other businesses.

See Also: Why Pinterest Shares Are Sliding Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $546.98.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas