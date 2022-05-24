QQQ
Why Pinterest Shares Are Sliding Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 24, 2022 9:04 AM | 1 min read

Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading lower Tuesday morning in sympathy with Snap Inc SNAP after the company issued guidance below the low end of its previously-issued forecast.

During its most recent earnings report, Snap guided for second-quarter revenue growth of 20% to 25% year-over-year. The company said it expected adjusted EBITDA to be between breakeven and $50 million. 

"The macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated," Snap said Monday in a Form 8-K filing. As a result, the company now expects to report second-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA "below the low end" of its guidance range. 

Pinterest and Snap both operate social media platforms. The Pinterest platform acts as a visual discovery engine where people find inspiring creators, shop new products and seek out ideas.

See Also: Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Tuesday, May 24

PINS Price Action: Pinterest shares have traded between $18.32 and $81.77 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 16.3% at $18.90 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Jason Howie from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas