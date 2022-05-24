Why NIO Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Nio Inc - ADR NIO shares are trading lower by 7.56% at $14.79. Shares of Chinese companies are trading lower in possible reaction to US President Biden's recent unveiling of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework to counter China's influence in the region.

Several Chinese stocks have also seen marked weakness in 2022 and are trading lower amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the country which has caused some business operations to cease. The IMF in April downgraded China’s growth forecast to 4.4% from 4.8%, citing pain from its coronavirus restrictions.

NIO operates in China's premium electric vehicle market.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NIO has a 52-week high of $55.13 and a 52-week low of $11.67.