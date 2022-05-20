QQQ
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 20, 2022 2:02 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Redbox Entertainment RDBX shares moved upwards by 30.8% to $4.97 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 28.9 million shares, making up 247.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.6 million.
  • TuanChe TC shares moved upwards by 14.42% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.
  • Anghami ANGH shares moved upwards by 6.94% to $8.01. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 56.5K, which is 12.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $208.3 million.
  • AutoWeb AUTO shares increased by 6.94% to $0.61. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 572.6K, which is 419.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • NextPlat NXPL shares increased by 6.87% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

Losers

  • Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO stock declined by 25.0% to $16.64 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 331.6K shares is 283.0% of Millicom Intl Cellular's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares fell 18.01% to $0.91. As of 13:30 EST, Pop Culture Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 168.9K, which is 61.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Roblox RBLX stock declined by 13.6% to $29.68. Trading volume for Roblox's stock is 29.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 105.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 billion.
  • Scienjoy Holding SJ stock decreased by 13.47% to $2.57. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 202.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Kubient KBNT shares decreased by 12.04% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • iClick Interactive Asia ICLK stock decreased by 11.6% to $0.71. As of 13:30 EST, iClick Interactive Asia's stock is trading at a volume of 240.5K, which is 25.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

