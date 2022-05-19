12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Indaptus Therapeutics INDP shares moved upwards by 28.8% to $3.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.

Zealand Pharma ZEAL stock increased by 17.0% to $13.69. The company's market cap stands at $591.6 million.

Surrozen SRZN stock increased by 12.55% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.7 million.

Acorda Therapeutics ACOR shares moved upwards by 12.22% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

Calliditas Therapeutics CALT shares rose 8.81% to $17.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares rose 8.75% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

Losers

TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares declined by 13.5% to $0.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.

Great Elm Group GEG shares fell 13.05% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million.

LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC shares decreased by 12.32% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

LogicMark LGMK stock decreased by 10.16% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

Ocuphire Pharma OCUP stock declined by 9.91% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

American Well AMWL shares declined by 8.64% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $732.3 million.

