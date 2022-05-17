QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 6:19 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Container Store Group TCS stock increased by 10.5% to $7.97 during Tuesday's after-market session. Container Store Group's trading volume hit 365.0K shares by close, accounting for 78.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $403.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • DAVIDsTEA DTEA stock rose 9.9% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million.
  • Yunhong CTI CTIB stock moved upwards by 5.87% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Molecular Data MKD stock rose 4.93% to $0.16. Molecular Data's trading volume hit 3.1 million shares by close, accounting for 20.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
  • Fossil Group FOSL stock moved upwards by 4.92% to $7.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $408.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • ATRenew RERE stock increased by 4.87% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.0 million.

Losers

  • European Wax Center EWCZ stock fell 7.2% to $23.9 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $885.2 million.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS stock fell 5.13% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $85.3 million.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND stock fell 4.15% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI stock declined by 4.04% to $0.23. Digital Brands Group's trading volume hit 5.7 million shares by close, accounting for 290.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock declined by 3.73% to $0.65. Trading volume for this security closed at 412.4K, accounting for 78.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock decreased by 3.37% to $2.01. This security traded at a volume of 50.7K shares come close, making up 3.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

