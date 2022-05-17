QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Bird Glb BRDS shares moved upwards by 35.5% to $1.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Applied UV AUVI shares moved upwards by 24.03% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares increased by 20.49% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST shares increased by 13.09% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SQL Technologies SKYX stock rose 12.82% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $383.5 million.
  • NN NNBR stock increased by 8.18% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $104.4 million.

Losers

  • Sentage Holdings SNTG stock decreased by 20.3% to $0.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
  • iSun ISUN stock fell 12.19% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC stock declined by 11.02% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB shares decreased by 8.98% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
  • Armstrong Flooring AFI stock declined by 8.83% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares fell 6.82% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

