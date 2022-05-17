12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Bird Glb BRDS shares moved upwards by 35.5% to $1.33 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Applied UV AUVI shares moved upwards by 24.03% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.

Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI shares increased by 20.49% to $3.88. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Microvast Holdings MVST shares increased by 13.09% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

SQL Technologies SKYX stock rose 12.82% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $383.5 million.

NN NNBR stock increased by 8.18% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $104.4 million.

Losers

Sentage Holdings SNTG stock decreased by 20.3% to $0.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

iSun ISUN stock fell 12.19% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

AeroClean Technologies AERC stock declined by 11.02% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

American Rebel Holdings AREB shares decreased by 8.98% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Armstrong Flooring AFI stock declined by 8.83% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY shares fell 6.82% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

