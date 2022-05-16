QQQ
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 5:47 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • NextPlat NXPL shares rose 20.5% to $2.0 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.8K, accounting for 157.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
  • Qutoutiao QTT stock rose 10.84% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
  • Nerdwallet NRDS shares rose 4.99% to $9.88. The company's market cap stands at $663.4 million.
  • MediaCo Holding MDIA stock rose 4.58% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
  • The9 NCTY shares increased by 4.25% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.

Losers

  • AutoWeb AUTO stock decreased by 33.9% to $1.5 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • BuzzFeed BZFD stock fell 10.57% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $447.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Creative Realities CREX stock declined by 9.42% to $0.77. Trading volume for this security closed at 59.3K, accounting for 6.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • IZEA Worldwide IZEA shares fell 5.89% to $0.96. This security traded at a volume of 95.2K shares come close, making up 11.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • AST SpaceMobile ASTS shares declined by 4.43% to $6.7. The company's market cap stands at $347.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Redbox Entertainment RDBX stock decreased by 2.78% to $2.8. At the close, Redbox Entertainment's trading volume reached 181.1K shares. This is 1.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

