12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Affirm Holdings AFRM stock moved upwards by 24.3% to $22.42 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.7 million shares, which is 76.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Verb Tech VERB stock moved upwards by 16.12% to $0.35. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 172.3K shares, which is 16.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.

Payoneer Global PAYO shares rose 14.99% to $4.14. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Indie Semiconductor INDI stock increased by 11.11% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $701.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

My Size MYSZ stock increased by 9.94% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

Alpha & Omega AOSL shares increased by 8.4% to $35.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $973.9 million.

Losers

New Relic NEWR stock declined by 10.1% to $43.0 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, New Relic's trading volume reached 105.6K shares. This is 12.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Enfusion ENFN stock decreased by 6.0% to $9.4. The company's market cap stands at $616.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

TDCX TDCX stock declined by 5.08% to $9.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Rackspace Tech RXT stock fell 4.91% to $8.53. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY shares fell 4.73% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $285.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

BigCommerce Holdings BIGC shares fell 4.61% to $14.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.