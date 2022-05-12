QQQ
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 1:52 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • SQL Technologies SKYX stock rose 19.4% to $4.45 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, SQL Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 227.5K, which is 164.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN shares rose 15.31% to $3.42. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 99.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $849.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • SES AI SES stock increased by 15.08% to $5.34. SES AI's stock is trading at a volume of 501.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 64.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Enovix ENVX shares moved upwards by 13.38% to $8.52. As of 13:30 EST, Enovix's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 124.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares moved upwards by 13.33% to $0.21. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 84.9% of ShiftPixy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Bird Glb BRDS shares moved upwards by 13.03% to $1.02. Trading volume for Bird Glb's stock is 2.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 213.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $285.7 million.

Losers

  • Armstrong Flooring AFI shares fell 25.6% to $0.36 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 15.1 million shares is 478.6% of Armstrong Flooring's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC shares decreased by 13.55% to $6.13. Fluence Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 315.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $331.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Eneti NETI stock decreased by 11.75% to $5.26. As of 13:30 EST, Eneti's stock is trading at a volume of 485.0K, which is 124.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $209.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Agrify AGFY stock decreased by 10.63% to $2.44. Trading volume for Agrify's stock is 587.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 72.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Quhuo QH shares declined by 10.38% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers