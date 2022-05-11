12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Synchronoss Technologies SNCR shares moved upwards by 16.8% to $1.32 during Wednesday's regular session. Synchronoss Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 225.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 45.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Charge Enterprises CRGE shares rose 15.71% to $3.46. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.5 million, which is 669.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $660.5 million.

Rigetti Computing RGTI shares increased by 13.9% to $6.47. Rigetti Computing's stock is trading at a volume of 307.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 86.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $736.3 million.

LiveVox Hldgs LVOX stock increased by 13.12% to $2.5. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 141.6K shares, making up 91.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $245.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

ScanSource SCSC shares moved upwards by 12.19% to $36.74. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 153.8K shares, making up 137.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $940.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock rose 11.67% to $2.98. Trading volume for Mawson Infra Gr's stock is 114.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 74.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $213.4 million.

Losers

Unity Software U shares fell 34.8% to $31.4 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Unity Software's stock is trading at a volume of 37.9 million, which is 937.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Verb Tech VERB stock declined by 23.87% to $0.38. Trading volume for Verb Tech's stock is 4.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 424.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.

MicroStrategy MSTR shares declined by 22.21% to $175.44. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 404.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

Eastman Kodak KODK shares declined by 20.49% to $3.92. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 118.9% of Eastman Kodak's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $309.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

WiSA Technologies WISA stock declined by 18.94% to $0.76. As of 13:30 EST, WiSA Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 409.7K, which is 341.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

BTRS Holdings BTRS shares decreased by 18.7% to $4.48. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 128.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $731.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

