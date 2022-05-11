QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Desktop Metal DM shares increased by 17.3% to $1.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock rose 10.81% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
  • Xos XOS stock rose 10.17% to $2.49. The company's market cap stands at $406.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares moved upwards by 8.47% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.
  • Hudson Technologies HDSN shares increased by 7.17% to $8.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.1 million.
  • Berkshire Grey BGRY shares moved upwards by 7.07% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $493.3 million.

Losers

  • View VIEW stock declined by 54.4% to $0.62 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.5 million.
  • Array Technologies ARRY stock declined by 13.88% to $5.96. The company's market cap stands at $895.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares decreased by 12.19% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • FTC Solar FTCI stock declined by 11.5% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BlackSky Technology BKSY stock fell 4.21% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $137.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares declined by 3.81% to $9.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

