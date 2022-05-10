12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

CECO Environmental CECE stock moved upwards by 24.0% to $5.27 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 428.0K shares is 449.4% of CECO Environmental's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares moved upwards by 23.65% to $9.24. JE Cleantech Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 325.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 28.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.7 million.

Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH stock moved upwards by 19.47% to $11.78. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 101.0K shares, making up 174.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Performant Finl PFMT shares rose 14.21% to $2.25. As of 13:30 EST, Performant Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 277.5K, which is 100.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Hudson Global HSON shares increased by 13.98% to $34.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX shares rose 12.54% to $2.96. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 371.7K, which is 49.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Desktop Metal DM shares fell 47.1% to $1.81 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 29.1 million shares is 507.7% of Desktop Metal's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $566.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Babcock & Wilcox BW shares fell 23.98% to $5.39. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 267.2% of Babcock & Wilcox's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $465.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

FreightCar America RAIL stock fell 22.19% to $3.94. FreightCar America's stock is trading at a volume of 536.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 227.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Bird Glb BRDS stock decreased by 21.2% to $0.99. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 310.0% of Bird Glb's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.6 million.

FTC Solar FTCI shares fell 20.83% to $2.6. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 130.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Sidus Space SIDU stock declined by 20.46% to $1.71. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 91.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.

