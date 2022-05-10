QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 1:48 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • CECO Environmental CECE stock moved upwards by 24.0% to $5.27 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 428.0K shares is 449.4% of CECO Environmental's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares moved upwards by 23.65% to $9.24. JE Cleantech Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 325.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 28.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.7 million.
  • Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH stock moved upwards by 19.47% to $11.78. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 101.0K shares, making up 174.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Performant Finl PFMT shares rose 14.21% to $2.25. As of 13:30 EST, Performant Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 277.5K, which is 100.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Hudson Global HSON shares increased by 13.98% to $34.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX shares rose 12.54% to $2.96. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 371.7K, which is 49.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Desktop Metal DM shares fell 47.1% to $1.81 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 29.1 million shares is 507.7% of Desktop Metal's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $566.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Babcock & Wilcox BW shares fell 23.98% to $5.39. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 267.2% of Babcock & Wilcox's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $465.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • FreightCar America RAIL stock fell 22.19% to $3.94. FreightCar America's stock is trading at a volume of 536.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 227.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Bird Glb BRDS stock decreased by 21.2% to $0.99. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 310.0% of Bird Glb's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.6 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI shares fell 20.83% to $2.6. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 130.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $259.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Sidus Space SIDU stock declined by 20.46% to $1.71. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.6 million, which is 91.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers