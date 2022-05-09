10 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

FedNat Holding FNHC stock rose 15.5% to $0.43 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for FedNat Holding's stock is 119.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 86.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

stock rose 15.5% to $0.43 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for FedNat Holding's stock is 119.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 86.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. Jupai Hldgs JP shares increased by 10.06% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

shares increased by 10.06% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million. White Mountains Insurance WTM shares rose 8.11% to $1139.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.

shares rose 8.11% to $1139.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. OTR Acquisition OTRA stock moved upwards by 7.77% to $10.4. The company's market cap stands at $137.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.77% to $10.4. The company's market cap stands at $137.7 million. United Bancorp UBCP shares increased by 6.32% to $17.9. The company's market cap stands at $106.1 million.

Losers

Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock fell 23.8% to $24.83 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Forge Global Holdings's stock is 990.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 39.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.

stock fell 23.8% to $24.83 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Forge Global Holdings's stock is 990.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 39.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. Pintec Technology Hldgs PT shares declined by 21.16% to $0.42. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 240.8K shares, making up 39.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.

shares declined by 21.16% to $0.42. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 240.8K shares, making up 39.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million. Marketwise MKTW shares fell 20.55% to $2.94. As of 13:30 EST, Marketwise's stock is trading at a volume of 306.4K, which is 136.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares fell 20.55% to $2.94. As of 13:30 EST, Marketwise's stock is trading at a volume of 306.4K, which is 136.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Coinbase Global COIN shares declined by 18.69% to $84.36. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.3 million shares, making up 240.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 billion.

shares declined by 18.69% to $84.36. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.3 million shares, making up 240.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 billion. Bakkt Hldgs BKKT stock decreased by 16.18% to $2.85. The current volume of 5.4 million shares is 57.7% of Bakkt Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.