QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2022 1:54 PM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • FedNat Holding FNHC stock rose 15.5% to $0.43 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for FedNat Holding's stock is 119.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 86.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Jupai Hldgs JP shares increased by 10.06% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • White Mountains Insurance WTM shares rose 8.11% to $1139.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • OTR Acquisition OTRA stock moved upwards by 7.77% to $10.4. The company's market cap stands at $137.7 million.
  • United Bancorp UBCP shares increased by 6.32% to $17.9. The company's market cap stands at $106.1 million.

Losers

  • Forge Global Holdings FRGE stock fell 23.8% to $24.83 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Forge Global Holdings's stock is 990.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 39.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
  • Pintec Technology Hldgs PT shares declined by 21.16% to $0.42. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 240.8K shares, making up 39.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
  • Marketwise MKTW shares fell 20.55% to $2.94. As of 13:30 EST, Marketwise's stock is trading at a volume of 306.4K, which is 136.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Coinbase Global COIN shares declined by 18.69% to $84.36. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.3 million shares, making up 240.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 billion.
  • Bakkt Hldgs BKKT stock decreased by 16.18% to $2.85. The current volume of 5.4 million shares is 57.7% of Bakkt Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers