12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares increased by 43.6% to $5.4 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 13.1 million, which is 899.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
- LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC stock increased by 32.89% to $0.66. LogicBio Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 57.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 22278.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
- Better Therapeutics BTTX shares rose 24.47% to $2.34. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 46.5 million shares, making up 1059.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock rose 20.76% to $0.22. Stealth BioTherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 661.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- IN8bio INAB shares increased by 19.7% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.
- Great Elm Group GEG shares increased by 11.58% to $1.69. Great Elm Group's stock is trading at a volume of 171.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1535.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Akanda AKAN stock decreased by 72.3% to $2.49 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Akanda's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million, which is 639.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.9 million.
- Bone Biologics BBLG stock declined by 34.43% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
- Mereo BioPharma Group MREO shares declined by 31.47% to $0.4. Trading volume for Mereo BioPharma Group's stock is 7.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1320.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock fell 23.08% to $0.48. The current volume of 374.7K shares is 185.4% of Plus Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock fell 21.63% to $1.16. As of 13:30 EST, Redhill Biopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 671.1K, which is 171.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 million.
- GlucoTrack GCTK stock declined by 19.65% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
