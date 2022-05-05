12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

iRhythm Technologies IRTC stock increased by 30.2% to $153.75 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 80.5K, accounting for 24.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

ChemoCentryx CCXI shares moved upwards by 12.53% to $17.6. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 244.1K shares, which is 20.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

ViewRay VRAY stock rose 11.99% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $505.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Sensus Healthcare SRTS stock increased by 11.73% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $133.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Marker Therapeutics MRKR stock moved upwards by 10.48% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.

Natera NTRA stock moved upwards by 10.02% to $37.52. At the close, Natera's trading volume reached 91.9K shares. This is 3.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Endo International ENDP stock declined by 28.2% to $1.45 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.5 million shares, which is 76.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $340.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Joint JYNT stock fell 10.64% to $25.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock fell 8.52% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.

Nektar Therapeutics NKTR shares fell 7.44% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $765.5 million.

DaVita DVA stock decreased by 6.49% to $100.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares declined by 6.26% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

