11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 1:39 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Hudson Technologies HDSN shares rose 21.8% to $8.7 during Thursday's regular session. Hudson Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 7.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 951.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $390.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock rose 11.46% to $6.46. The current volume of 387.8K shares is 28.4% of JE Cleantech Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $96.9 million.
  • Shapeways Hldgs SHPW stock increased by 10.71% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.8 million.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings LICY stock rose 8.76% to $7.82. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 119.6% of Li-Cycle Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Berkshire Grey BGRY stock increased by 7.91% to $2.79. Trading volume for Berkshire Grey's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 149.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $665.5 million.

Losers

  • Singularity Future SGLY stock fell 30.5% to $4.69 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Singularity Future's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 192.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.0 million.
  • Satellogic SATL shares declined by 20.27% to $6.89. Satellogic's stock is trading at a volume of 504.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 260.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $624.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Sidus Space SIDU stock fell 17.97% to $2.1. Trading volume for Sidus Space's stock is 193.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 99.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock fell 14.8% to $6.37. As of 13:30 EST, Swvl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 234.5K, which is 8.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $756.6 million.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock fell 14.38% to $2.17. Trading volume for Eos Energy Enterprises's stock is 851.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 40.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.4 million.
  • Axon Enterprise AXON stock declined by 13.88% to $99.5. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 409.9K shares, making up 104.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

