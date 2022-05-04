QQQ
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 8:22 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Satellogic SATL shares moved upwards by 42.3% to $12.81 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BlueLinx Hldgs BXC stock moved upwards by 10.37% to $84.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $822.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC shares moved upwards by 7.91% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $568.5 million.
  • Fast Radius FSRD stock rose 7.31% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.
  • Generac Hldgs GNRC stock rose 7.18% to $251.0. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Desktop Metal DM stock increased by 5.12% to $3.69. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • Lyft LYFT shares fell 23.9% to $23.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Johnson Controls Intl JCI stock decreased by 8.91% to $56.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • DiDi Global DIDI shares declined by 4.98% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 billion.
  • Armstrong Flooring AFI stock fell 4.5% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Pitney Bowes PBI stock fell 4.16% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $839.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

