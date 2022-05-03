12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Brickell Biotech BBI shares moved upwards by 43.5% to $0.33 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.4 million, accounting for 136.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.

TransMedics Group TMDX stock moved upwards by 16.59% to $25.5. The company's market cap stands at $713.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL stock increased by 8.87% to $2.7. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 61.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Twist Bioscience TWST shares moved upwards by 8.45% to $34.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Trevena TRVN stock rose 6.34% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million.

stock rose 6.34% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million. Allena Pharma ALNA stock rose 6.32% to $0.18. At the close, Allena Pharma's trading volume reached 59.9K shares. This is 3.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.

Losers

Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB shares fell 38.1% to $1.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $66.0 million.

Kezar Life Sciences KZR shares declined by 23.71% to $9.4. This security traded at a volume of 674.9K shares come close, making up 100.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $567.8 million.

Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock fell 7.76% to $5.95. Trading volume for this security closed at 638.4K, accounting for 95.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.2 million.

Cosmos Holdings COSM shares fell 7.54% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.

Masimo MASI stock fell 6.85% to $109.9. Masimo's trading volume hit 140.4K shares by close, accounting for 13.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Esperion Therapeutics ESPR shares declined by 6.59% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

