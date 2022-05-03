12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Western Digital WDC stock moved upwards by 9.9% to $59.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 billion.

Micro Focus Intl MFGP stock increased by 8.44% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Blackboxstocks BLBX stock rose 7.74% to $5.01. The company's market cap stands at $66.0 million.

NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN shares increased by 7.51% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

CooTek (Cayman) CTK stock moved upwards by 6.23% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

Agora API shares increased by 4.85% to $7.56. The company's market cap stands at $875.9 million.

Losers

Cemtrex CETXP stock decreased by 28.6% to $1.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Borqs Technologies BRQS stock declined by 13.67% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out yesterday.

Cemtrex CETX shares decreased by 10.4% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

Varonis Systems VRNS shares fell 8.18% to $40.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Payoneer Global PAYO shares decreased by 4.93% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Matterport MTTR stock decreased by 4.47% to $5.78. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

