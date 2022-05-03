QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2022 8:14 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Western Digital WDC stock moved upwards by 9.9% to $59.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 billion.
  • Micro Focus Intl MFGP stock increased by 8.44% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX stock rose 7.74% to $5.01. The company's market cap stands at $66.0 million.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN shares increased by 7.51% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) CTK stock moved upwards by 6.23% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
  • Agora API shares increased by 4.85% to $7.56. The company's market cap stands at $875.9 million.

Losers

  • Cemtrex CETXP stock decreased by 28.6% to $1.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Borqs Technologies BRQS stock declined by 13.67% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Cemtrex CETX shares decreased by 10.4% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
  • Varonis Systems VRNS shares fell 8.18% to $40.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Payoneer Global PAYO shares decreased by 4.93% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Matterport MTTR stock decreased by 4.47% to $5.78. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

