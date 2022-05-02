12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Better Therapeutics BTTX shares rose 42.5% to $1.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.

LogicBio Therapeutics LOGC shares rose 38.63% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.

Shattuck Labs STTK stock increased by 10.67% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $180.1 million.

Curis CRIS shares increased by 9.43% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.6 million.

Eargo EAR shares moved upwards by 8.99% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.7 million.

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares moved upwards by 8.73% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

Losers

Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock decreased by 38.7% to $0.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock fell 37.91% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

Zosano Pharma ZSAN shares fell 21.7% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Belite Bio BLTE stock decreased by 12.56% to $9.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.1 million.

HUTCHMED (China) HCM stock decreased by 11.87% to $13.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

180 Life Sciences ATNF shares declined by 11.8% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.7 million.

