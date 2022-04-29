12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Rave Restaurant Gr RAVE stock increased by 8.0% to $1.08 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

stock increased by 8.0% to $1.08 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million. Cricut CRCT stock increased by 6.79% to $12.41. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

stock increased by 6.79% to $12.41. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. Shift Technologies SFT shares increased by 5.22% to $1.41. Trading volume for this security closed at 66.6K, accounting for 2.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.7 million.

shares increased by 5.22% to $1.41. Trading volume for this security closed at 66.6K, accounting for 2.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.7 million. VOXX International VOXX shares increased by 5.01% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $189.8 million.

shares increased by 5.01% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $189.8 million. Torrid Holdings CURV stock increased by 4.94% to $6.15. The company's market cap stands at $649.4 million.

stock increased by 4.94% to $6.15. The company's market cap stands at $649.4 million. F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares increased by 4.89% to $9.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $873.6 million.

Losers

Leju Hldgs LEJU stock fell 5.2% to $0.45 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million.

stock fell 5.2% to $0.45 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million. Mister Car Wash MCW shares decreased by 5.01% to $13.68. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.

shares decreased by 5.01% to $13.68. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares declined by 4.94% to $7.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million.

shares declined by 4.94% to $7.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million. Chico's FAS CHS shares decreased by 4.91% to $5.04. Trading volume for this security closed at 67.2K, accounting for 3.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $617.4 million.

shares decreased by 4.91% to $5.04. Trading volume for this security closed at 67.2K, accounting for 3.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $617.4 million. China Liberal Education CLEU stock declined by 4.73% to $1.41. At the close, China Liberal Education's trading volume reached 204.8K shares. This is 28.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

stock declined by 4.73% to $1.41. At the close, China Liberal Education's trading volume reached 204.8K shares. This is 28.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million. Boxed BOXD shares fell 3.93% to $11.02. The company's market cap stands at $758.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.