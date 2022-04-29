QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 29, 2022 2:03 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • GTY Technology Holdings GTYH shares rose 115.7% to $6.11 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 14.3 million, which is 10749.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $362.6 million.
  • MICT MICT stock moved upwards by 12.87% to $0.48. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 234.5K, which is 63.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million.
  • NCR NCR stock rose 10.72% to $35.3. The current volume of 7.2 million shares is 459.3% of NCR's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • CalAmp CAMP shares rose 10.6% to $5.53. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 240.4K shares, making up 98.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $198.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Five9 FIVN stock increased by 10.09% to $113.44. As of 13:30 EST, Five9's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 112.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Agora API shares moved upwards by 10.04% to $7.56. Trading volume for Agora's stock is 738.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 54.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $875.9 million.

Losers

  • T Stamp IDAI shares fell 22.6% to $3.64 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, T Stamp's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 175.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.6 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) CTK stock decreased by 22.2% to $0.17. The current volume of 4.0 million shares is 81.6% of CooTek (Cayman)'s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • Cemtrex CETXP stock fell 15.34% to $0.85.
  • Veritone VERI stock declined by 15.01% to $11.75. Trading volume for Veritone's stock is 897.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 224.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.1 million.
  • Cloopen Group Holding RAAS shares declined by 14.84% to $0.78. Trading volume for Cloopen Group Holding's stock is 2.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 438.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.3 million.
  • Mitek Systems MITK stock fell 13.97% to $11.19. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 483.5% of Mitek Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

