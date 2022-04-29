12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- GTY Technology Holdings GTYH shares rose 118.7% to $6.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $367.7 million.
- GDS Holdings GDS shares rose 12.72% to $33.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC stock moved upwards by 11.82% to $4.16. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Tuya TUYA stock increased by 11.78% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Agora API stock increased by 9.17% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $869.0 million.
- Cloopen Group Holding RAAS shares rose 8.78% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $162.7 million.
Losers
- CooTek (Cayman) CTK stock declined by 16.0% to $0.18 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
- Socket Mobile SCKT stock fell 12.71% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Color Star Technology CSCW stock declined by 12.5% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.
- Data I/O DAIO shares fell 9.98% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- National Instruments NATI shares decreased by 9.78% to $36.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- The Western Union WU shares decreased by 8.72% to $17.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
