12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 29, 2022 8:16 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • GTY Technology Holdings GTYH shares rose 118.7% to $6.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $367.7 million.
  • GDS Holdings GDS shares rose 12.72% to $33.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC stock moved upwards by 11.82% to $4.16. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Tuya TUYA stock increased by 11.78% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Agora API stock increased by 9.17% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $869.0 million.
  • Cloopen Group Holding RAAS shares rose 8.78% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $162.7 million.

Losers

  • CooTek (Cayman) CTK stock declined by 16.0% to $0.18 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
  • Socket Mobile SCKT stock fell 12.71% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Color Star Technology CSCW stock declined by 12.5% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.
  • Data I/O DAIO shares fell 9.98% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • National Instruments NATI shares decreased by 9.78% to $36.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • The Western Union WU shares decreased by 8.72% to $17.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com.

