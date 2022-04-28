QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 8:17 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Party City Holdco PRTY shares moved upwards by 10.6% to $3.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $410.4 million.
  • MarineMax HZO stock rose 8.83% to $39.44. The company's market cap stands at $863.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Callaway Golf ELY shares moved upwards by 6.99% to $24.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
  • Fiverr International FVRR shares moved upwards by 5.79% to $54.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Shift Technologies SFT shares increased by 5.67% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $123.3 million.
  • Arcimoto FUV stock increased by 5.59% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $129.9 million.

Losers

  • 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS shares fell 28.9% to $8.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $565.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Coursera COUR shares declined by 8.76% to $18.56. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • O'Reilly Automotive ORLY stock decreased by 6.47% to $667.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Papa John's International PZZA shares declined by 5.36% to $90.06. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • Overstock.com OSTK shares decreased by 3.79% to $30.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMTop GainersPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers