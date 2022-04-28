11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Party City Holdco PRTY shares moved upwards by 10.6% to $3.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $410.4 million.

MarineMax HZO stock rose 8.83% to $39.44. The company's market cap stands at $863.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Callaway Golf ELY shares moved upwards by 6.99% to $24.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.

Fiverr International FVRR shares moved upwards by 5.79% to $54.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Shift Technologies SFT shares increased by 5.67% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $123.3 million.

Arcimoto FUV stock increased by 5.59% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $129.9 million.

Losers

1-800-Flowers.com FLWS shares fell 28.9% to $8.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $565.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Coursera COUR shares declined by 8.76% to $18.56. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

O'Reilly Automotive ORLY stock decreased by 6.47% to $667.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Papa John's International PZZA shares declined by 5.36% to $90.06. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

Overstock.com OSTK shares decreased by 3.79% to $30.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

