12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY shares moved upwards by 9.9% to $1.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.

CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP stock increased by 8.65% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Nuvectis Pharma NVCT shares increased by 8.0% to $10.25. The company's market cap stands at $130.3 million.

Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock increased by 7.81% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX shares rose 7.48% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.

Exicure XCUR shares rose 7.14% to $0.16. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 175.2K shares, which is 1.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.

Losers

Teladoc Health TDOC shares declined by 35.5% to $36.12 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Teladoc Health's trading volume reached 5.1 million shares. This is 120.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Sio Gene Therapies SIOX stock declined by 23.72% to $0.46. At the close, Sio Gene Therapies's trading volume reached 141.2K shares. This is 30.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.

Align Tech ALGN stock declined by 19.55% to $290.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 227.8K shares, which is 26.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Viveve Medical VIVE stock declined by 10.12% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Viking Therapeutics VKTX shares decreased by 8.15% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

AlloVir ALVR shares declined by 7.82% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $269.9 million.

