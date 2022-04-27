12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Vivakor VIVK stock increased by 97.3% to $3.37 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 71.0 million shares is 37931.9% of Vivakor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.

Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN shares rose 10.73% to $26.0. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 299.4K, which is 61.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $480.6 million.

John Bean Technologies JBT stock moved upwards by 10.69% to $113.43. As of 13:30 EST, John Bean Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 158.6K, which is 63.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Vertiv Holdings VRT shares increased by 10.22% to $12.72. As of 13:30 EST, Vertiv Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million, which is 71.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Fathom Digital FATH stock increased by 10.14% to $7.06. The current volume of 75.8K shares is 39.0% of Fathom Digital's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $358.5 million.

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK stock rose 9.25% to $29.52. Star Bulk Carriers's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 39.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.

Losers

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock fell 10.6% to $14.5 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 972.3K, which is 157.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $217.5 million.

Sigma Labs SGLB shares decreased by 10.14% to $1.6. Trading volume for Sigma Labs's stock is 84.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 145.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Hawaiian Holdings HA shares decreased by 8.95% to $16.9. As of 13:30 EST, Hawaiian Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 150.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $867.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Sidus Space SIDU stock decreased by 8.6% to $2.66. Sidus Space's stock is trading at a volume of 97.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 45.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.

Terran Orbital LLAP shares declined by 8.49% to $4.47. Terran Orbital's stock is trading at a volume of 386.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 18.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $613.1 million.

Boeing BA stock declined by 8.27% to $153.23. Boeing's stock is trading at a volume of 31.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 332.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $90.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

