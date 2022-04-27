12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cosmos Holdings COSM stock increased by 117.0% to $2.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.

Acutus Medical AFIB shares moved upwards by 48.47% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.

Poseida Therapeutics PSTX stock moved upwards by 10.73% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $206.4 million.

Aptinyx APTX shares moved upwards by 9.74% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $72.4 million.

Losers

Molecular Partners MOLN stock fell 37.7% to $8.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.3 million.

shares declined by 8.91% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million. Incannex Healthcare IXHL shares fell 8.68% to $6.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.6 million.

shares decreased by 7.87% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million. Geovax Labs GOVX shares decreased by 7.21% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock declined by 6.54% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

