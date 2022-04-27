QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2022 8:13 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Cosmos Holdings COSM stock increased by 117.0% to $2.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.
  • Acutus Medical AFIB shares moved upwards by 48.47% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.
  • Nutex Health NUTX stock moved upwards by 14.97% to $8.83. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
  • Poseida Therapeutics PSTX stock moved upwards by 10.73% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $206.4 million.
  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock increased by 10.12% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
  • Aptinyx APTX shares moved upwards by 9.74% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $72.4 million.

Losers

  • Molecular Partners MOLN stock fell 37.7% to $8.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.3 million.
  • Freeline Therapeutics FRLN shares declined by 8.91% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 million.
  • Incannex Healthcare IXHL shares fell 8.68% to $6.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.6 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares decreased by 7.87% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • Geovax Labs GOVX shares decreased by 7.21% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock declined by 6.54% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

