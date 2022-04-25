8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares increased by 19.8% to $7.75 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Swvl Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million, which is 297.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $921.3 million.

HyreCar HYRE shares rose 8.66% to $1.63. HyreCar's stock is trading at a volume of 105.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 53.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.

Losers

EuroDry EDRY shares declined by 22.0% to $31.03 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, EuroDry's stock is trading at a volume of 158.4K, which is 228.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.5 million.

Navios Maritime Hldgs NM stock decreased by 15.81% to $3.71. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 711.9K, which is 231.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.7 million.

Genco Shipping & Trading GNK shares decreased by 15.81% to $19.87. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 114.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $836.5 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares declined by 14.8% to $0.39. Trading volume for ComSovereign Holding's stock is 733.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 113.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.

Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE stock decreased by 14.68% to $55.23. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 482.9K shares, making up 122.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $752.9 million.

Golden Ocean Group GOGL stock declined by 14.18% to $11.23. As of 13:30 EST, Golden Ocean Group's stock is trading at a volume of 8.2 million, which is 211.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

