12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 8:29 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Erytech Pharma ERYP stock rose 52.5% to $1.86 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.
  • Nkarta NKTX shares moved upwards by 43.5% to $11.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.9 million.
  • Ardelyx ARDX shares rose 37.66% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $134.2 million.
  • Applied Molecular AMTI shares increased by 23.71% to $5.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.8 million.
  • Summit Therapeutics SMMT shares increased by 18.09% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.5 million.
  • Aclarion ACON stock moved upwards by 17.64% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.

Losers

  • Eliem Therapeutics ELYM stock decreased by 53.9% to $3.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $79.7 million.
  • Axsome Therapeutics AXSM shares fell 29.03% to $27.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Enzo Biochem ENZ shares fell 27.5% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $98.8 million.
  • Valneva VALN shares fell 14.46% to $28.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Koninklijke Philips PHG stock decreased by 12.33% to $26.6. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Gossamer Bio GOSS shares declined by 9.21% to $7.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $611.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

