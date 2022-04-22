12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Boqii Holding BQ shares moved upwards by 15.1% to $0.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
- Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares moved upwards by 8.92% to $2.44. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
- ATRenew RERE shares increased by 6.74% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $634.5 million.
- AYRO AYRO shares moved upwards by 5.88% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.
- Inspirato ISPO stock rose 4.99% to $6.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.6 million.
- OneSmart Intl Edu Group ONE shares increased by 4.99% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.
Losers
- Gap GPS shares decreased by 18.2% to $11.69 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Lands' End LE shares fell 12.19% to $14.05. The company's market cap stands at $469.4 million.
- Onion Global OG stock fell 6.96% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $155.2 million.
- Autoliv ALV stock declined by 6.55% to $72.48. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Yoshitsu TKLF shares fell 5.86% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million.
- iPower IPW shares fell 4.93% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $39.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.