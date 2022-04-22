QQQ
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 22, 2022 9:10 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Chindata Group Holdings CD stock rose 13.9% to $4.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • A10 Networks ATEN stock moved upwards by 11.36% to $14.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • HashiCorp HCP stock moved upwards by 10.23% to $55.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion.
  • Auddia AUUD shares increased by 8.21% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
  • GSE Systems GVP shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.
  • Limelight Networks LLNW stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $5.27. The company's market cap stands at $717.2 million.

Losers

  • Corsair Gaming CRSR shares fell 14.6% to $15.65 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • AvidXchange Holdings AVDX shares decreased by 9.6% to $8.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Aurora Mobile JG shares decreased by 7.62% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $112.8 million.
  • Rekor Systems REKR stock declined by 7.36% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.5 million.
  • Borqs Technologies BRQS shares declined by 7.03% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNHP shares decreased by 4.75% to $19.06. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

