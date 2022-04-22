12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Chindata Group Holdings CD stock rose 13.9% to $4.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

A10 Networks ATEN stock moved upwards by 11.36% to $14.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

HashiCorp HCP stock moved upwards by 10.23% to $55.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 billion.

Auddia AUUD shares increased by 8.21% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.

GSE Systems GVP shares moved upwards by 5.38% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.

Limelight Networks LLNW stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $5.27. The company's market cap stands at $717.2 million.

Losers

Corsair Gaming CRSR shares fell 14.6% to $15.65 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

AvidXchange Holdings AVDX shares decreased by 9.6% to $8.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Aurora Mobile JG shares decreased by 7.62% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $112.8 million.

Rekor Systems REKR stock declined by 7.36% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.5 million.

Borqs Technologies BRQS shares declined by 7.03% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNHP shares decreased by 4.75% to $19.06.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.